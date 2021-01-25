Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumNext-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
OSS/BSS

Don't expect a 5G bump from Apple in Q4 – analysts

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 1/25/2021
Comment (0)

Apple released its first 5G-capable iPhone in the fourth quarter of 2020. The event represented a major milestone for the 5G industry in the US; after all, Apple's share of the US smartphone market totals 45.9%, just below the 54% commanded by Android, according to market research firm eMarketer.

However, some financial analysts don't expect the new gadget to spark the kind of 5G super cycle – a bigger-than-normal rise in the sale of phones – that some had hoped for.

"Even with the launch of the 5G iPhone in October, we're not seeing evidence of a major increase in upgrade activity," wrote the analysts at Evercore in early January. "While upgrades have clearly picked up over fall 2019 levels, we don't believe that consumers are yet seeing a clear benefit to 5G sufficient to drive a dramatic acceleration in upgrades to 5G handsets in order to take advantage of 5G."

The analysts' position appears backed by some recent commentary from T-Mobile and Verizon.

"I won’t comment on, is this a super cycle or not. We are seeing some areas of the consumer base upgrading to higher rates and other areas not. So I’d say it’s a bit of a mixed bag," said T-Mobile's Matt Staneff in November, according to a Seeking Alpha transcript of his remarks at an investor event.

Similarly, Verizon's Ronan Dunne declined to say whether he's seeing a super cycle. But in comments at another investor event in January transcribed by Verizon, he did argue that 5G device adoption "is probably somewhere 12 to 18 months faster than was the case in 4G LTE."

The two executives also said that they're seeing fewer customers willing to switch carriers. That's important because customers often buy a new phone when they switch.

"In the fourth quarter ... we did see a smaller switcher pool," explained Verizon's Dunne. "Some of that was the legacy of the pandemic, no question about it, which had seen reductions year-over-year in all of the quarters from the last few weeks of Q1."

However, in early December, T-Mobile's Mike Sievert hinted that things were starting to improve. "We thought this quarter would be back-end loaded and it is," he said, according to a Seeking Alpha transcript, explaining that the operator saw more switchers the week after the Thanksgiving holiday – typically a hot shopping day – than the day itself. "So some of the dynamics are a little different than other years."

T-Mobile reported 1.7 million total net additions during the fourth quarter, in preliminary results.

Nonetheless, analysts remained generally downbeat on the industry as a whole.

"We had thought that the launch of a 5G iPhone could be a catalyst to reverse recent low churn and upgrade activity," wrote the analysts at Evercore in a note to investors Sunday. "As it turned out, churn and upgrade activity has remained modest."

Investors will get their first taste of operators' full fourth quarter results – including initial sales of a 5G-capable iPhone – starting Tuesday, when Verizon reports. Next up is AT&T on Wednesday, and T-Mobile will likely report its own results in the next week or two.

There are some indications that the 5G iPhone may help move the needle in the future, though. Citing their recent quarterly survey of around 1,000 mobile customers in the US, the financial analysts at Cowen wrote in early January that a shrinking number of respondents reported holding onto an aging phone. Specifically, the analysts said that 29.1% of postpaid respondents said they have owned their current phone for more than two years, down from 32.1% in their prior survey. The figures could reflect a growing number of customers interested in upgrading to a new device.

"While the switcher pool continues to be lower amid the pandemic (and aggressive retention promos), our survey suggests the new 5G device launches could be instigating a rejuvenated upgrade cycle, ending a streak of subdued upgrade rates and the 'holding phones for longer' narrative as 5G is giving reason for device changeout after years of relatively undifferentiated device features," the analysts wrote.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 16-18, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 11-9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 26, 2021 The Outlook for Open and Disaggregated Packet and Optical Networks
January 26, 2021 How to Harness 5G’s Edge Computing Power
January 27, 2021 The Critical Role of Timing and Synchronization in 5G TDD Deployments
January 28, 2021 Going from average to “Wow” - How cable MSOs can flip the script on customer satisfaction
February 3, 2021 How to Enable 5G and Private Networks to Drive Industry 4.0
February 4, 2021 Cable's Fiber Outlook – DAA and CIN Strategies
February 16, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 1
February 17, 2021 How to build high-performance 5G networks with vRAN?
February 18, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 2
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
February 23, 2021 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G and the Sustainable Future: A Look to 2025 By Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow and Peter Merz, Head of Standardization and Research, Nokia Bell Labs
Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
Embrace 5G to Upgrade Voice and IoT to a New Phase of Development By Zhao Lexuan, People's Posts & Telecommunications Press, China
China Mobile Sichuan Verified Indoor 5G Distributed Massive MIMO in China – First in a Railway Station By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
A translation guide to marketing speak By Rob Gelphman, Marketing and Investor Relations Consultant
Reimagining telecoms: Four ways businesses can be bolder in 2021 By Tom Loozen, EY
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE