Dish to use Amdocs in 5G billing

LITTLETON, Colo. – Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) has chosen Amdocs' cloud-based billing system, Optima, to support enterprise and wholesale customers on its next-generation 5G network.

"Amdocs Optima is a cloud-based platform that has the flexibility to support our 5G needs and can scale to support enterprise and wholesale customers," said Atilla Tinic, Chief Information Officer, DISH. "This containerized component within our greater 5G billing architecture will offer us multi-cloud ― public or private ― deployment flexibility. We're excited about Optima's cloud-native roadmap and we look forward to seeing it continue to evolve and align to our business."

"DISH is a true visionary in its 5G rollout plans and we are delighted to help enable them to leverage our cloud-based billing platform," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Media, Network and Technology, Amdocs. "We are excited to extend this partnership while enabling DISH to deliver innovative 5G use cases and experiences with our Optima platform."

Amdocs