Dish adds new plans, leadership to Ting

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – Ting Mobile today unveiled new Flex, Set 5 and Unlimited nationwide postpaid plans. DISH Network Corporation today also announced the addition of wireless veteran Robert Currie to its executive leadership team.

Today, Ting Mobile launched new Flex, Set 5 and Unlimited wireless plans. Now, new and existing Ting Mobile customers are eligible for unlimited talk, text and data, starting at just $45 per month.

"Moving from pay-as-you-go rates to these plans represents a fresh new approach for Ting Mobile, and allows customers to choose plans that meet their specific data needs," said John Swieringa, group president, Retail Wireless and DISH COO. "The new unlimited plans, combined with the innovation and flexibility Ting Mobile is known for, bring incredible value to the wireless market."

Ting Mobile customers can now choose from three different plans based on their high-speed data needs:

Flex plan includes unlimited talk and text for $10 per month, plus pay-per-use high-speed data at $5 per shared GB.

Set 5 plan includes unlimited talk and text, plus 5GB of high-speed data for $25 per month.

Unlimited plans include unlimited data, talk and text starting at $45 per month with options for additional hotspot data.

Existing Ting Mobile customers may choose to maintain their current rates or upgrade to the new Flex, Set or Unlimited plans, with a compatible device.

High-speed data top-ups

Customers with additional data needs can add 1GB of high-speed data for $5 from their Ting Mobile account control panel. High-speed data top-ups are activated in a customer's current billing cycle and carry over to the end of the next cycle.

Currie to lead Ting Mobile

Robert Currie, who most recently led two of TELUS Communications' brands — Koodo Mobile and Public Mobile — will serve as senior vice president of Ting Mobile. In this role, he will lead the Ting Mobile business and DISH's MVNO platform strategy and operations. Currie will report directly to John Swieringa, group president, Retail Wireless and DISH COO.

"As a seasoned wireless veteran, Rob has the creativity and grit needed for this role," said Swieringa. "With his extensive background in product, marketing and leadership roles, Rob's expertise will allow Ting Mobile to show consumers that it is the smarter choice for postpaid wireless."

"DISH is positioned to disrupt the wireless industry and fundamentally change the way consumers and businesses communicate, and I'm thrilled to join them on their wireless journey," said Currie. "My focus will be on evolving Ting Mobile into a next-generation wireless provider, while maintaining its deep roots in quality service and best-in-class customer experience."

