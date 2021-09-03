CSG strikes expanded deal with Telenor

LONDON – CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced an extension of their multi-year agreement with Telenor Global Services. As part of the expanded engagement, CSG will deploy its innovative, cloud-based digital wholesale solution suite to simplify and streamline Telenor's operations.

CSG is shifting Telenor's on-premise wholesale network to a cloud-based SaaS system that will optimise the operator's routing, enable hands-on control, increase visibility in its intercarrier business, and lower capital and operating expenditures.

