CSG names COO

DENVER – CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced it has appointed Ken Kennedy as chief operating officer and president of its Revenue Management and Digital Monetization solutions unit. Previously president of technology and product, Kennedy has dedicated the last 15 years of his career at CSG to leading the company's product management, engineering, and platform operations across CSG's solutions portfolio.

A forerunner in cloud technology, Kennedy will leverage his expertise to accelerate the growth and development of CSG's cloud-based software-as-a-service ("SaaS") platforms and solutions. He will also continue to grow the company's vast network of ecosystem and systems integrator partners to enhance its holistic approach to solution development.

As president of the Revenue Management and Digital Monetization unit, Kennedy will identify and drive revenue across the company's different regions, developing products and solutions that deepen CSG's relationships with its customers to help them solve their toughest business challenges, while fostering growth and innovation across the enterprise.

In addition to his work at CSG, Kennedy brings extensive experience in the BSS/OSS space, product portfolio strategy, SaaS deployment and technology engineering expertise. Kennedy was one of the original founders of Telution, serving as vice president of software development and professional services. He also worked at Andersen Consulting where he developed distributed software solutions for the manufacturing, financial services and communications industries.

