CSG hires chief people and places officer

DENVER – CSG today announced the appointment of Patricia Elias as the company's new Chief People and Places Officer. A people-oriented, global business leader, she brings a proven track-record of driving innovation, integrity and impact that will help CSG harness the power and collective talents of its more than 4,800 global employees.

“As CSG continues to evolve, we are thrilled to have Patricia's rich experience developing people strategies to help drive our growth and industry leadership,” CSG CEO Brian Shepherd said. “She is an impressive leader who has proven she can excite, inspire, develop and lead a global team.”

Elias joins CSG from ServiceSource International, where she served on the executive team as their chief legal and people officer, providing oversight of global human resources, legal, and compliance.

Elias began her career practicing corporate and securities law and later served as corporate counsel for ViaWest and Flextronics. Combining her legal experience and enthusiasm for learning, she also served three years as a lecturer of business law and public policy at the University of Denver's Daniels College of Business.

CSG