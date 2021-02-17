C Spire picks Amdocs for wireless policy and charging for 5G

ST. LOUIS – Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that C Spire, a privately held U.S. telecommunications and technology company, has selected its next generation Amdocs Openet microservices-based Policy and Charging Controls to support its 5G plans. The agile design of the Amdocs Openet policy and charging solution will empower C Spire to roll out new 4G and 5G network services to its residential and commercial customers.

The Amdocs Openet solution provides a foundation that empowers C Spire to quickly launch next generation 5G services to consumers and businesses and explore new monetization opportunities with a diversity of new business models and use cases. As part of this implementation, C Spire will be leveraging the latest version of Amdocs Openet Policy Controller and Evolved Charging Suite and as a result will gain a comprehensive set of policy blueprints to meet specific customer use cases as well as the flexibility to develop new monetization models for 5G networks.

