AT&T to use Amdocs for 5G monetization

ST. LOUIS – Amdocs, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that AT&T* (NYSE: T) has selected its Openet 5G solution to monetize the next wave of network and business model innovation around cloud, edge computing and IoT while also increasing operational agility and service differentiation.

The Amdocs Openet solution supports AT&T's strategy to take full advantage of its 5G network by quickly launching new services to market such as gaming, mobile AR/VR, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communications, remote health and more. AT&T's selection of Amdocs' 5G cloud-native monetization solution, which is certified to run on AWS and Microsoft Azure, is the latest example of how the two companies are working together through a strategic alliance to bring innovation to the future of 5G consumer and business experiences.

"AT&T's 5G network reached nationwide coverage earlier this year and we continue to be excited about creating new ways it will help make life easier, more efficient and more enjoyable for our customers," said Eric Boyer, EVP, AT&T Consumer Technology Platforms. "As we looked to future-proof our network with an open, standards-based approach to new services and business models, we selected Amdocs for its 5G expertise and deep set of network, IT, cloud and DevOps capabilities to help us provide these new services at a global scale."

"AT&T has always stood out for its rich history of innovation and driving revolutionary new capabilities for its customers," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Media, Network and Technology at Amdocs. "We are delighted that AT&T will be leveraging our unique 5G monetization capabilities - including those from our recent acquisition of Openet, a world-leading provider of 5G network software – to accelerate its journey to the cloud and bring new 5G experiences to life for its customers. 5G is much more than just a faster network for services; it is also a pivotal moment for service providers to enable new business models for IoT and enterprise customers utilizing the rich capabilities of 5G. We look forward to helping accelerate this exciting 5G journey."

