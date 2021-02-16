Sign In Register
OSS/BSS

AT&T to give business users free mobile service test drive

Light Reading 2/16/2021
Comment (0)

DALLAS – What are we doing? We're giving businesses large and small the chance to try the nation's largest 4G LTE network1, risk free. Qualifying businesses can get a Moxee TM Mobile Hotspot and up to 50GB of data for a trial period of up to 30 days, to help them decide to subscribe to AT&T mobility services.2

With the hotspot, you can connect your Wi-Fi enabled devices to keep your business running – whether you're on-site or on the go.

At the end of the 30 days, or once you use the 50GB (whichever comes first), we'll check in to either sign you up, or say "thanks for trying it out." You can keep the hotspot or return it to an AT&T store.

With so many choices and decisions to make, AT&T Business is with you every step of the way in uncovering the right technologies to keep you connected, and help your business thrive.

Why is this important? Hear it from our VP of Enterprise Mobility and IoT, Robert Boyanovsky: "Mobile connectivity is necessary for a business to succeed, and businesses can't afford to pay for things that don't work, or overpay for the things they need. Especially in today's environment. Whatever a business's connectivity needs are, we have them covered."

AT&T

