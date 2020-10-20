Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium5G Transport & Network StrategiesGlobal Telecoms AwardsSD-WAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
OSS/BSS

AT&T, GM team for custom video content for motorists

News Wire Feed Light Reading 10/20/2020
Comment (0)

DALLAS – AT&T, WarnerMedia and General Motors (GM) are raising the bar on the driving experience with AT&T connectivity and in-vehicle WarnerMedia premium entertainment. With the ongoing collaboration, drivers of select Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles will have access to the best of both worlds – high-speed Internet and world-class entertainment – while on the go.

Millions of vehicle owners and their passengers across the U.S. now have first-of-its-kind access to WarnerMedia RIDE, offering unique video content on personal smartphones or tablets connected to in-car Wi-Fi hotspots. That includes news and sports programming and content from brands such as Bleacher Report, Boomerang, Cartoon Network, CNN, TBS, TNT and more. AT&T also plans to offer HBO Max on qualifying data plans next year.

General Motors and AT&T introduced the widest deployment of 4G LTE-connected vehicles. GM now has more than 1 million data subscribers, led primarily by families in SUVs like the Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, GMC Yukon and Cadillac Escalade. These new WarnerMedia content offerings give more choice and more value to those families and new audio entertainment to better serve those in the driver's seat.

WarnerMedia RIDE will be available with AT&T unlimited data plans1 in connected cars at no additional cost across U.S domestic car brands. Passengers can download the WarnerMedia RIDE app on the App Store (iOS 11+) or Google Play (Android 9+) starting today. Customers will have a user-friendly interface with a new authentication feature that lets users access content once the app senses the vehicle's Wi-Fi hotspot.

GM customers already have access to WarnerMedia Audio, including more than 70 podcasts and hundreds of hours of audio content from WarnerMedia's vast podcast library and live audio simulcasts from the WarnerMedia news networks.

HBO Max

AT&T also plans to offer HBO Max as a unique premium bundle of connectivity and content for AT&T connected car data plan subscribers next year. This would mean 10,000 hours of curated premium content from iconic brands such as HBO Max, Warner Bros., Cartoon Network, Looney Tunes and more through in-vehicle Wi-Fi.

AT&T and GM have worked together to connect vehicles with high-speed wireless connectivity since 2014. With a vision of keeping safety first and reducing driver distraction, AT&T and WarnerMedia have developed the WarnerMedia Audio app to ensure that the driver can control and listen to front seat content while keeping their eyes on the road. AT&T and WarnerMedia have also kept driver safety in mind with WarnerMedia RIDE by including AT&T's It Can Wait campaign, which shares a simple message: Please don't drive distracted. WarnerMedia RIDE is intended for passenger use only when vehicle is in operation. Take the pledge to drive distraction free at ItCanWait.com.

Owners of Chevrolet, Buick, GMC or Cadillac vehicles can go to my.gm.com to get more information and find out if their vehicle is eligible for WarnerMedia content.

AT&T

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium
October 19-21, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Network Strategies
November 3-5, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
November 23-24, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 21, 2020 5G Ecosystem Symposium Day Two: Private Mobile Networks
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series™: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
October 22, 2020 Cloud Native – The Next Frontier of Network Transformation
October 27, 2020 How to build cloud-native applications for Red Hat’s OpenShift Container Platform
October 27, 2020 Building a Dynamic Network Infrastructure With Open, Programmable and Scalable Building Blocks
October 28, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
October 28, 2020 Digital Transformation Paves the Way for 5G and Beyond
October 29, 2020 Edge Cloud – Monetizing Your Beachfront Property
November 3, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 1
November 4, 2020 Why Industry 4.0 Needs an Intelligent Edge
November 4, 2020 PAM4 or Coherent? An Optical Access Reach Review
November 5, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 2
November 11, 2020 5G for growth: How 5G will accelerate innovation across industries
November 12, 2020 SDWAN Digital Symposium
November 19, 2020 Accelerating 5G With the Network Digital Twin
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 22, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day One
November 23, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei Launches All-Scenario Intelligent Connectivity Solutions By Huawei
Huawei's Ryan Ding: Intelligent Experiences Unlock New Value By Huawei
What Is BGP Security and Why Does Your Network Need It? By Cisco Systems
Choosing the Right SD-WAN Enables Valuable Opportunities for Service Providers By Fortinet
COVID-19: The Lasting Impacts on Telecom By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE