AT&T, GM team for custom video content for motorists

DALLAS – AT&T, WarnerMedia and General Motors (GM) are raising the bar on the driving experience with AT&T connectivity and in-vehicle WarnerMedia premium entertainment. With the ongoing collaboration, drivers of select Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles will have access to the best of both worlds – high-speed Internet and world-class entertainment – while on the go.

Millions of vehicle owners and their passengers across the U.S. now have first-of-its-kind access to WarnerMedia RIDE, offering unique video content on personal smartphones or tablets connected to in-car Wi-Fi hotspots. That includes news and sports programming and content from brands such as Bleacher Report, Boomerang, Cartoon Network, CNN, TBS, TNT and more. AT&T also plans to offer HBO Max on qualifying data plans next year.

General Motors and AT&T introduced the widest deployment of 4G LTE-connected vehicles. GM now has more than 1 million data subscribers, led primarily by families in SUVs like the Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, GMC Yukon and Cadillac Escalade. These new WarnerMedia content offerings give more choice and more value to those families and new audio entertainment to better serve those in the driver's seat.

WarnerMedia RIDE will be available with AT&T unlimited data plans1 in connected cars at no additional cost across U.S domestic car brands. Passengers can download the WarnerMedia RIDE app on the App Store (iOS 11+) or Google Play (Android 9+) starting today. Customers will have a user-friendly interface with a new authentication feature that lets users access content once the app senses the vehicle's Wi-Fi hotspot.

GM customers already have access to WarnerMedia Audio, including more than 70 podcasts and hundreds of hours of audio content from WarnerMedia's vast podcast library and live audio simulcasts from the WarnerMedia news networks.

HBO Max

AT&T also plans to offer HBO Max as a unique premium bundle of connectivity and content for AT&T connected car data plan subscribers next year. This would mean 10,000 hours of curated premium content from iconic brands such as HBO Max, Warner Bros., Cartoon Network, Looney Tunes and more through in-vehicle Wi-Fi.

AT&T and GM have worked together to connect vehicles with high-speed wireless connectivity since 2014. With a vision of keeping safety first and reducing driver distraction, AT&T and WarnerMedia have developed the WarnerMedia Audio app to ensure that the driver can control and listen to front seat content while keeping their eyes on the road. AT&T and WarnerMedia have also kept driver safety in mind with WarnerMedia RIDE by including AT&T's It Can Wait campaign, which shares a simple message: Please don't drive distracted. WarnerMedia RIDE is intended for passenger use only when vehicle is in operation. Take the pledge to drive distraction free at ItCanWait.com.

Owners of Chevrolet, Buick, GMC or Cadillac vehicles can go to my.gm.com to get more information and find out if their vehicle is eligible for WarnerMedia content.

AT&T