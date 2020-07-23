Sign In Register
OSS/BSS

Amdocs to buy Openet for $180M

News Wire Feed Light Reading 7/23/2020
ST. LOUIS – Amdocs, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Openet, a world-leading provider of 5G charging, policy and cloud technologies. The two companies are excited by the opportunity to bring Openet’s open and network-centric technologies to Amdocs’ 350+ service provider customers worldwide, helping them to succeed in the wave of 5G advancements around cloud, edge compute, IoT and new customer experiences.

“We are delighted the innovative Openet team is joining Amdocs. They bring world-class cloud-native capabilities, network pedigree, and deep 5G charging, policy and data management expertise,” said Shuky Sheffer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amdocs Management Limited. “The Openet solutions complement our portfolio and this acquisition is part of our mission to accelerate the industry’s move to the cloud.”

“We are excited to join Amdocs, with whom we have been alongside at customers for many years, and help bring fast value to service providers’ 5G plans. It is truly a momentous day for Openet and for all of our stakeholders,” said Niall Norton, Openet CEO. “Given the strong momentum of our business this is an optimal time to be joining Amdocs. The caliber, resources and reach of Amdocs will bring significant and widespread opportunities across each of our disciplines.”

“We have been on a 20-year journey in Openet to build a business of which we can all be proud,” said Joe Hogan, Openet founder and CTO. “In recent years, we have built new 5G products which are recognized worldwide for their innovation and modern open, cloud-native architecture. We all look forward to the combined technology strengths of Openet and Amdocs creating new opportunities for service providers at this exciting time of 5G adoption.”

Openet is a privately-owned company headquartered in Ireland, with offices in the US, Malaysia and Brazil and a global customer base.

The Boards of Directors of Openet and Amdocs have approved the transaction for net consideration of approximately $180 million in cash which, subject to the satisfaction of the conditions to closing, is expected to be completed before the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Openet has been generating in the past two calendar years revenue of roughly $70 million per annum. The impact of the acquisition on Amdocs’ non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is expected to be neutral in the full fiscal years 2020 and 2021, and accretive thereafter. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share excludes amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs, changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value and equity-based compensation expenses, net of related tax effects. The impact on GAAP diluted EPS will not be known until after Amdocs completes the purchase price allocation. Further information relating to this acquisition will be provided on Amdocs’ earnings conference call for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 on August 5, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Amdocs Ltd. (NYSE: DOX)

