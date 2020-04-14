Truphone deploys Optiva charging solution in the cloud

TORONTO – Optiva Inc., today announced that Truphone, a pioneering connectivity and eSIM technology provider, successfully migrated and deployed Optiva Charging Engine on Google Cloud. This migration and deployment sets a precedent in the telecom industry that transforms and modernizes charging.

As a global mobile network operator providing mobile connectivity to consumer and IoT devices to over 3,500 multinational enterprises, Truphone is renowned for its technological breakthrough products offered worldwide. Aiming to liberate itself from telecom’s traditional IT approach of a heavily customized BSS stack, Truphone wanted a new, cost-effective productized solution to help them with their strategic growth objectives. Early results from the implementation of Optiva Charging Engine demonstrate the proven benefits of truly cloud-native software deployed on the public cloud.

When fully implemented, Truphone’s current on-premise OCS, along with its associated OCS testing and disaster recovery systems, will be replaced with one OCS in the public cloud that leverages the global consistency offered by Google Cloud. This results in an always-available and inherently redundant setup. Google’s offering of world-class telco-grade security, compliance standards and global-scale infrastructure were also key in Truphone’s decision to move to the public cloud. Truphone’s upgrade to public cloud also includes a multi-year support agreement with Optiva, which will further help Truphone maximize its value, monetization and results. It is estimated that the total cost of ownership savings from the move to the public cloud will be 60%.

Optiva