ServiceNow adds workflows for telecom

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company making work, work better for people, today introduced new products for telecommunications and financial services and provided more details about its healthcare and life science industry strategy. The company will deliver industry-specific workflows to help customers in these industries accelerate their digital transformation to make work flow, whenever, wherever. ServiceNow also announced that it has formed a strategic go to market partnership with KPMG to support healthcare providers as they digitize clinical and business workflows.

Communications service providers are in the midst of one of the largest opportunities in their history—the roll out of 5G. They are under pressure to exceed rising customer and employee expectations while managing costs, with little visibility across platforms, systems, tools, and fragmented data. ServiceNow’s new telecom products, Telecommunications Service Management and Telecommunications Network Performance Management, will provide new workflows that connect customer service and network operations, including Proactive Customer Care and Automated Service Assurance. The new products will be generally available later this year.

New Product Highlights: Telecommunications Products: ServiceNow’s new Telecommunications Service Management and Telecommunications Network Performance Management products will enable service providers to deliver better experiences to customers, contact center agents, and network operations teams so they can maximize their network technology investments while helping to reduce costs.

Built on the Now Platform, the products will extend ServiceNow’s capabilities in customer service and network operations with new telecommunications-specific apps for Proactive Customer Care and Automated Service Assurance. The new products will enable service providers to better manage customer requests and quickly identify network issues for faster resolution. Service providers will be able to easily connect with their customers’ systems so they can deliver a superior experience at a significantly reduced cost.

In January, ServiceNow announced that Accenture will become the strategic go to market partner for ServiceNow on its new telecommunications solutions, helping companies drive digital transformation through purpose–built workflows. ServiceNow developed the new telecommunications products based on its work with leading telecommunications companies, including BT. To demonstrate its leadership in innovation in customer and service experience, BT is working with ServiceNow as the exclusive design partner for the initial telecommunications capabilities, providing expertise and insight into operator expectations and requirements for communications networks and use cases.