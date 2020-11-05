Royston resigns as Optiva CEO

Danielle Royston is stepping down as CEO of telco charging specialist Optiva, the company announced this evening.

Royston, an outspoken advocate for modernizing telco BSS functions and moving them to the public cloud, signed on as CEO of the company formerly known as Redknee three years ago. She'll leave Optiva on August 9, following her 90-day notice period, and will remain in the company's chief executive during that time.

"The resignation followed recent compensation requests from Ms. Royston that the Board of Directors of the Company declined to meet," the company said in a press release.

We'll follow up as more details become available and, with a remark like the one above in a public company press release, we expect there will be plenty to talk about.

— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading