& cplSiteName &

Optiva CEO Danielle Royston Uses the Cloud to Stand Out From the Crowd

Phil Harvey
10/16/2019

CEO Danielle Royston is in the process of taking Optiva -- formerly Redknee, a troubled BSS provider -- and giving it a new focus.

"The advantages of moving to the public cloud -- the cost savings, namely, I think, is the biggest -- are too big to ignore; it's too big to not do it. [Telcos need] to work through their fears… I think the guys who figure out how to move to public cloud are going to be the winners in the end," Royston told Light Reading's Kelsey Ziser and Phil Harvey in a recent podcast.

Royston's message to service providers is that they should really examine how and where they can embrace the public cloud. In order to help right the ship at Optiva, Royston partnered with Google Cloud and now offers Optiva customers a BSS solution that she claims is ten times the speed and scale at one tenth the cost of Oracle databases.

The Light Reading podcast is available on:

Related posts:

Phil Harvey, US Bureau Chief, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
More Blogs from CxO Spotlight
Distributed architectures and other common, underlying technologies and techniques are also starting to span across both wired and wireless networks, Morgan Kurk says.
Marc Ganzi is described as a 'leading visionary and entrepreneur' in his company's biography, and given his recent investments its easy to see why. Here's what he has to say about hot topics like 5G, build to relocate, small cells and edge computing.
CEO of cable's engineering and standards-setting organization says 10G will be 'foundational' to the industry's future and a major focus as Cable-Tec Expo has its Swan Song in The Big Easy.
Ciena CEO Gary Smith said that M&A is always a possibility as the company looks to build its software business while managing the growth of its optical platform sales to web-scale companies.
Featured Video
Upcoming Live Events
October 22, 2019, Los Angeles, CA
November 5, 2019, London, England
November 7, 2019, London, UK
November 14, 2019, Maritim Hotel, Berlin
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Multiband Microwave Provides High Capacity & High Reliability for 5G Transport
By Don Frey, Principal Analyst, Transport & Routing, Ovum
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
France's Bike Fest Demands Tour de Force From Orange
More Slideshows