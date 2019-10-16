Optiva CEO Danielle Royston Uses the Cloud to Stand Out From the Crowd

CEO Danielle Royston is in the process of taking Optiva -- formerly Redknee, a troubled BSS provider -- and giving it a new focus.

"The advantages of moving to the public cloud -- the cost savings, namely, I think, is the biggest -- are too big to ignore; it's too big to not do it. [Telcos need] to work through their fears… I think the guys who figure out how to move to public cloud are going to be the winners in the end," Royston told Light Reading's Kelsey Ziser and Phil Harvey in a recent podcast.

Royston's message to service providers is that they should really examine how and where they can embrace the public cloud. In order to help right the ship at Optiva, Royston partnered with Google Cloud and now offers Optiva customers a BSS solution that she claims is ten times the speed and scale at one tenth the cost of Oracle databases.

— Phil Harvey, US Bureau Chief, Light Reading