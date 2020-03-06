Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Networking Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumCloud Native WorldCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Events Archives
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumTaking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive Summit
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
OSS/BSS

New Netcracker suite lures 15 customers to the show

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 6/3/2020
Comment (0)

Netcracker claims to have signed up 15 customers for the new 2020 product platform it announced earlier today, including big name players such as Vodafone, Charter and Rakuten.

A subsidiary of Japan's NEC, the US developer of business support systems (BSS) was due to launch the new system at this year's Mobile World Congress. After that was aborted due to coronavirus, it decided to hold back as the outbreak turned into a pandemic. But telco interest, which it says has brought some first-time customers, eventually persuaded it otherwise.

"In the worst circumstances, we had a few significant wins," says Ari Banerjee, Netcracker's vice president of strategy. "We thought we should launch it because customers are already committed."

Branded Netcracker 2020 (for obvious reasons), it's a significant update to the last one, in 2017, driven by telco interest in 5G, edge computing and a much-discussed shift to the cloud. Among other things, the new platform is intended to make that easier, and Netcracker is highlighting its cloud partnerships with AWS, Google and Microsoft, the hyperscale giants of the Internet world, as it promotes the new suite of services. US-based Verizon already runs charging for some of its 120 million customers on Netcracker technology hosted by AWS, says Banerjee.

On top of that, the entire system is now based on a microservices approach, promising more flexibility than the old monolithic one. Indeed, Banerjee says Netcracker has now stopped working on monolithic releases entirely. "We are doing one major release and three minor ones through the year," he says. "This is a microservices-driven architecture. We continue on that path to sharpen our sword."

The latest tools, then, promise additional savings on IT for Netcracker's customers. From a usability perspective, a business analyst within a telco would be able to make changes to service offerings without recourse to the IT department. "A business analyst can take base microservices and add parameters by drag and drop," says Banerjee. "The business analysts are typically not IT people. It doesn't eliminate the need for IT folk, but it reduces dependence on them."

A lot of the new features are also designed with future 5G services in mind. As Banerjee explains it, these will require rating and charging systems that can handle the ultra-low latency communications 5G eventually provides. "You are looking for microsecond billing and charging and rating, which you don't need for normal services."

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

Netcracker's role in the Rakuten project is a huge marketing opportunity. With its rollout of a greenfield mobile network in Japan, based on the latest cloud-native technologies, the Japanese ecommerce giant has attracted interest worldwide. That is partly because of its efforts to roll telecom services into its overall service ecosystem.

"Cross-industry loyalty management comes from Rakuten," acknowledges Banerjee. Thanks partly to the software provided by Netcracker, a Rakuten customer can easily use loyalty points earned in one market to buy services in another, such as communications. This Amazon-like model is likely to hold interest for other service providers that are expanding into sectors such as banking, energy and media.

Netcracker faces strong competition in the BSS market from giants such as Amdocs and Ericsson, but it continues to rank as one of the top players, according to research carried out by Analysys Mason, and seems off to a strong start with its latest update. Amid the recent surge of interest in the telco cloud, and continued enthusiasm about 5G enterprise opportunities, the timing of its launch could turn out to be right on cue.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Networking Digital Symposium
June 1-4, 2020,
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 9-11, 2020,
Cloud Native World
June 25, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 8, 2020 Show me the money! Monetizing IoT security and parental control in connected homes
June 9, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 10, 2020 Zero-Touch Testing for SD-WAN and 5G Unified Transport
June 10, 2020 Automating Field Service Operations: The Key to Coping with Disruption
June 11, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 16, 2020 IPv6 Enhanced Innovation: Embracing the IP Future in the 5G & Cloud Era
June 16, 2020 How to Evolve xHaul Networks for 5G
June 17, 2020 Communication Service Providers - Accelerating Time to Revenue
June 17, 2020 Proactive Care: Achieving Speed and Resilience in an Era of Connectedness
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
June 18, 2020 5G Network Strategies: Deploying and Securing Edge Clouds
June 23, 2020 The Outlook for Private Mobile Networks: The Opportunity for Telecom Operators
June 24, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
June 25, 2020 Changing Consumer Behaviours are Accelerating the Need for 5G
June 30, 2020 TIP OpenRAN: Towards Disaggregated Mobile Networking
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
QCT's Infrastructure of the Future Enables the First Cloud Native 5G Network of Rakuten Mobile By Mike Yang, President, Quanta Cloud Technology
A/B Testing: Fast Track Your 5G Services With Small, Quick Steps By Huawei
CIoT Powers Industry Upgrades and Enables New Growth of Digitalization By Huawei
Huawei CloudMSE Solution Promotes Intelligent Upgrade of Communications Networks By Huawei
5G FWA, Game Changer for Fixed Broadband By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE