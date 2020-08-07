New CSG-Bell Canada deal covers TV and streaming services

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. – CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) and Bell, Canada's largest communications company providing advanced wireless, Internet, TV and business services, today announced a seven-year extension to their long-standing partnership. CSG will continue to support residential customer service and billing for Bell's Fibe and Alt TV services.

The contract renewal extends the relationship between both companies which began in 1997. With this agreement, Bell will continue to leverage CSG ACP, part of CSG's suite of billing solutions that support hundreds of millions of voice, video and data subscribers worldwide.

