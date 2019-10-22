& cplSiteName &

Netcracker, Vast Broadband Extend Deal

WALTHAM, Mass. -- Netcracker announced today that it has been selected by Vast Broadband to deliver a BSS and OSS transformation program that will enable the growing cable and Internet service provider to enhance its customer experience, quickly introduce new services, consolidate its BSS and OSS platforms to reduce total cost of ownership, and realize post-acquisition efficiencies.

This extended multiyear fully-managed agreement between the companies demonstrates the ongoing strategic partnership between Vast and Netcracker as well as the future-proofing alignment between Vast's business vision and Netcracker's technology roadmap. Leveraging more than two decades of success delivering business transformation for communications service providers, Netcracker's uniquely skilled professional services team will help Vast execute a BSS/OSS transformation initiative.

This program will automate Vast's end-to-end fulfillment processes and will dramatically reduce operational costs by migrating subscribers and consolidating multiple BSS and OSS systems gained via acquisition onto Vast's fully hosted Netcracker BSS and OSS solution.

Netcracker's solution provides the critical backbone for Vast's customer experience, managing and automating billing, inventory, service fulfillment and product management. Netcracker will centralize many of Vast's core business capabilities onto this single, common platform.

