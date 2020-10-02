Sign In Register
OSS/BSS

MYCOM OSI Embraces AI/ML in Move to 'Autonomic Network'

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 2/10/2020
Comment (0)

Telecom network assurance and optimization specialist MYCOM OSI has unveiled a new service assurance product developed to run on the public cloud and which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) technology to help manage more complex networks.

MYCOM OSI, one of the leading flag-bearers for public cloud-based OSS systems, previously launched Assurance Cloud, a SaaS (software-as-a-service) assurance system (running on AWS) that helps manage network and service quality across hybrid telco and IT domains.

The new AI/ML capability is designed to improve the prediction of network and service faults, discovery of root causes, and improvement in performance and quality, all while reducing operational costs. It forms part of the vendor's Experience, Assurance & Analytics (EAA) suite of applications and aims to make use of the public cloud, big data processing technology and advanced ML modeling systems "for on-demand and elastic high performance processing."

MYCOM OSI noted that AI and ML capabilities are essential elements "in providing rapid analysis of large datasets to identify complex patterns and make accurate predictions" as networks become more complex in the move towards 5G.

As pointed out by Paul Ghanime, VP of product line management and head of the AI program at MYCOM OSI, "bringing AI/ML to telco assurance takes us one step closer to the autonomic network, freeing up our customers' staff to focus on value creation, avoiding repetitive, time-consuming manual tasks... It allows CSPs to take full advantage of the programmability of networks powered by new technologies like 5G, enabling use cases that would be impossible for humans to support."

MYCOM OSI was acquired by private equity firm Inflexion in 2018 in order to support its growth in a market "that is transforming from 30 years of traditional legacy OSS solutions to state-of-the art cloud-based solutions."

For more on this topic, see:

— Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
