Malaysian MVNO Deploys BSS From MDS

WARRINGTON, UK -- MDS Global Ltd, a leading BSS-as-a-Service provider today announced redONE Network Sdn Bhd (redONE), a Malaysian MVNO, as a new customer. redONE have purchased MDS Global's VNOnDemand BSS-as-a-Service solution.

Established in 2012, redONE is the first Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) in Malaysia that provides affordable post-paid services and a variety of other competitive mobile plans that traditional mobile network operators do not usually feature, including unlimited calls even with a zero credit balance, and a paperless postpaid sales platform. Using a leading telco’s network infrastructure, redONE has successfully driven business growth in terms of both subscribers and revenues. Today, more than one million of their customers are able to enjoy the widest network coverage throughout Malaysia and Singapore. The company also has ambitious plans to move into Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines.

redONE's success has accelerated because of their inherent understanding of the customer. Winning multiple awards for its practices and values, the company's services are designed and inspired by customer aspirations, which are then reflected in the mobile plans that the company offers. It is because of their acute awareness of service change requirements and shifts in trends, that redONE required a BSS system infrastructure that could flexibly adapt with their company, and the needs of their customers in different countries.

MDS Global's BSS-as-a-Service VNOnDemand solution met the flexibility, functionality and service requirements. Specifically configured to provide fixed and mobile VNO/Es and brand entrants the freedom they need to deliver profitable services, VNOnDemand uses a pay-as-you-grow model, and manages monetisation, assurance and data-driven engagement, while minimising new expenditure and skills for the operator.

Farid Yunus, Group CEO at redONE said, "To get where we are today in Malaysia, we engineered a complex BSS system in-house. With our regional expansion and growing subscribers, however, we now require strong best-of-breed technology partners. By utilising MDS Global's VNOnDemand solution, we can continue to take redONE on its journey to become the largest MVNO in the ASEAN region."

Gary Bunney, CEO, MDS Global, said, "We are proud to have been chosen by redONE as their BSS Partner. With an established subscriber base of more than 1.2 million users in Malaysia alone, redONE have proven the success of a compelling business model."

He continues, "The fact that the vast majority of their subscribers are postpaid underlines redONE's astute understanding of their market, ensuring they are well positioned to take their successful model into the rest of South East Asia. We are delighted to work with redONE, to facilitate and enhance their BSS capabilities today and in the future, as they expand across South East Asia."

