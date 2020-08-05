Liberty Global expands partnership with Amdocs

ST. LOUIS – Amdocs, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that Liberty Global, one of the world's largest international TV and broadband companies, has expanded its agreement with Amdocs to provide seamless access on multiple devices to inspiring and entertaining media content and communication services. The program is being delivered on Amazon Web Services (AWS) to every one of the operator's services across multiple countries, providing its customers with highly secure multi-factor authentication to provide an enriching and seamless integrated customer experience.

As part of the project, Amdocs will provide Liberty Global with a smoother, frictionless customer journey, reducing customer support calls and enabling new business opportunities for the pan-European operator. The deal also enables Liberty Global to create a greater personalized experience that drives consumer loyalty and strengthens its brand across all channels while monetizing content and making new digital services easier to implement.

Read the full announcement here.

