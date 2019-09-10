& cplSiteName &

Sweepr Rakes In $9M 'A' Round

10/9/2019

DUBLIN, Ireland -- Sweepr, the customer experience platform for the connected home, today announces a USD 9 million series A round led by Draper Esprit. This new investment builds on the seed funding Sweepr raised last year in a €2.5 million round led by Frontline.vc, who continue to demonstrate confidence in the company's vision by also participating in this round.

The Sweepr platform works by gathering detailed digital context in response to each consumer's support request and leveraging this content to automatically and intelligently choose the best content to deliver specific, relevant, customized help. It delivers this support through instructions, pictures and video that are easy to understand and targeted to the technical skill of each consumer. Sweepr is lowering the bar for customers to get meaningful help in the moment that they need it.

Sweepr

