Incognito Gets Proactive With Service Quality Measurement

VANCOUVER -- Incognito Software Systems, a global provider of in-home broadband service orchestration software solutions for digital service providers, unveiled enhancements to the Incognito Digital Home Experience Solution that empowers service providers to proactively measure customer experience and ensure superior service quality with scheduled speed and latency tests. With these enhancements, the Incognito Digital Home Experience solution now delivers out-of-the-box support for FCC reporting for US service providers who need to comply with FCC broadband access funding requirements.

Many US service providers are tapping into regulatory funding to extend broadband access across the country, including FCC CAF-II (Connect America Fund), A-CAM (Alternative-Connect America Model), and Alaska plan. Participating service providers are required to submit performance measurements (upload speed, download speed, and latency) beginning Q1 2020, or risk facing financial penalties against monthly broadband funding.

The Digital Home Experience Solution enables participating service providers to validate FCC speed and latency requirements and provide compliant reporting to the administering Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC). The centerpiece of the Digital Home Experience Solution is Incognito’s industry-proven Auto Configuration Server (ACS), which provides comprehensive support leveraging protocols including TR-143 to deliver extensive and automated remote device management across any vendor device type. The solution validates residential subscribers’ service quality at required intervals and service tiers in accordance with FCC requirements.

