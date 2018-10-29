Dispatch Signs Up First Cable/Telco Customer

ATLANTA, Ga. -- Dispatch Technologies (Dispatch.me), a field service leader and customer experience pioneer, announced today that it has entered into a multi-year agreement with a Fortune 500 telecommunications company providing broadband, entertainment, and security services for consumers and businesses across the US.

“Our newest partner is excited to deploy the Dispatch Last-Mile Customer Experience,” said Susan McLaughlin, VP of Sales at Dispatch, “which will provide their customers with a modern, ‘Uber-like’ experience. The solution will lead to significant gains in customer satisfaction and improved retention rates, all while drastically reducing unnecessary truck rolls and call center volume.”

The Dispatch Last-Mile Customer Experience solution seamlessly integrates with existing systems to provide customers unparalleled transparency into their service request. Customers get timely notifications when a job is scheduled or rescheduled plus confirmations and reminders about that job, all of which can be delivered through voice, email, or text. This instant communication between the technician and the customer allows adjustments to be made on the fly, and the customer portal offers self-service tracking of their service status.

These features have significant business benefits and positive ROI for the enterprise, beyond simply making the customers experience a better one, including:

• Reducing call center volume by 26% • Reducing unnecessary truck rolls by 22% • Increasing survey response rates by 100% • Increasing NPS by 500%

