CSG Does More for Atlantic Broadband

2/21/2019
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. -- CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS), the trusted partner to simplify the complexity of business transformation in the digital age, today announced an expanded engagement with Atlantic Broadband to help them support their growing customer base, while increasing workforce flexibility and productivity.

Atlantic Broadband is the ninth largest cable provider in the United States, offering residential and business customers with Internet, TV and phone services, operating across 11 states from Maine to Florida. It has extended its long-standing working relationship with CSG to enhance its field service operations by leveraging the CSG Workforce Express field service management solution.

“Atlantic Broadband is leading the way in providing its customers with compelling and flexible television, internet and voice services across its 11-state region,” said Courtney Long, vice president, customer operations, Atlantic Broadband. “To be successful, we must be diligent in continuing to invest in innovative technologies that enhance our customer experience, our operational systems and our processes. Our relationship with CSG helps us further accelerate our digital transformation and create an experience for our customers that is second to none.”

