Altice USA Adds Amdocs to Mobile Tech Plan

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
2/5/2019
ST. LOUIS, MO -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announces a long-term partnership to support the expansion of Altice USA’s (NYSE: ATUS) digital and mobile offerings. AmdocsONE, the industry-leading open and modular solution set, will help Altice USA accelerate its expansion into the mobile market for both residential and business customers by providing the company with the opportunity to leverage best-in-class platforms and innovative solutions that will serve as the foundation for a superior customer experience. These platforms include the website, mobile application, social media, self-care options, and key business and operational support systems.

Altice USA is also working with Amdocs projekt202’s revealing reality design and development methods to deliver intuitive and frictionless customer journeys in harmony with Altice’s brand and its deep understanding of what its customers value.

“Altice USA’s upcoming mobile service is anchored on simple and seamless connectivity that puts customers in control of their mobile lives,” said Hakim Boubazine, Co-President and Chief Operating Officer, Altice USA. “Amdocs’ experience-driven solutions and agile and automated platform matches our customer-centric approach and supports our vision to deliver the best end-to-end experience for our mobile customers.”

