CSG's Acendon Platform Plays Role in New AMC Theaters On-Demand Service

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. -- CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) announced that its Ascendon Media and Entertainment software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud-based solution is powering AMC Theatres' new digital movie service, AMC Theatres On Demand, supporting the overall customer experience for its users. AMC Theatres (NYSE:AMC) recently announced the new service, which gives members of its AMC Stubs loyalty program the ability to rent or buy digitally-released movies and watch them anytime at home or on-the-go.

Through AMC Theatres On Demand, members have access to more than 2,000 titles from leading Hollywood studios. AMC will leverage Ascendon to:

Manage and deliver content to consumers based on their preferred format and platform. Support dynamic pricing models and promotional capabilities to power purchasing and rental models and to drive onboarding campaigns for new members. Provide real-time transactional information and member statistics using Ascendon's Invision tool to empower AMC monitoring and decision making. Enforce digital rights (or management) compliance with studio partner requirements using Ascendon digital rights management and policy frameworks. Deploy Ascendon native applications to support large screen viewing experiences on Smart TV platforms. Integrate Ascendon web services and software development kits (SDKs) into existing AMC mobile and website experiences to enable member purchasing, streaming and downloading of digital content.

Ascendon is part of CSG's suite of end-to-end revenue and customer management solutions.

