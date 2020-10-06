CSG notches deal for online charging for microservices

LONDON – CSG today announced a new engagement with CKH Innovations Opportunities Development (CKH IOD), a unit of CK Hutchison's telecom division, to provide a cloud-native, microservices-based online charging solution for its wholesale and Internet of Things (IoT) customers.

Since 2002, CSG has supported the launch, growth and transformation of CK Hutchison's Three Group network operators around the world. As part of this new contract, CSG will deploy its Ascendon solution to provide CKH IOD with a centralized group billing and settlement platform that will support its MVNO and IoT clients.

CKH IOD offers a single point of entry through which customers with multinational requirements can access its global footprint. Further, CKH IOD has successfully deployed several central platforms and capabilities that Three Group network operators use to launch new revenue streams.

CSG Ascendon will enable CKH IOD's wholesale and IoT businesses to seamlessly collect and integrate large data sets, while simplifying the management of various multinational channel partners and digital offers. Ultimately, Ascendon will enable CKH IOD to launch new services faster, while supporting new, innovative business models through a central, cost-effective, cloud-based platform.

Read the full announcement here.

