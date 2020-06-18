CSG extends billing deal with Mediacom

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. – CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) and Mediacom Communications today announced an extension to their 23-year relationship, with CSG continuing as the sole provider of billing services to all of Mediacom's customers through 2025.

As part of the five-year extension, CSG will continue to support Mediacom's strategy to proactively engage their customers, reduce contact center cost, and increase customer satisfaction. In addition to billing, customer care and business operation solutions, Mediacom will leverage additional CSG capabilities including check verification, check refunds, and check recovery.

CSG's revenue management and digital monetization solutions support hundreds of millions of subscribers worldwide. With integrated rating, discounting, billing and real-time processing capabilities, CSG customers spend less money on integrating disparate systems, and more time providing innovative solutions their customers value.

Read the full announcement here.

