Comcast Re-Ups With CSG for Billing

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. -- CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) and Comcast today announced a five-year extension to their long-term partnership, continuing with CSG as the provider of billing services for Comcast's residential broadband, video, home, and voice customers.

"Comcast has been a fantastic customer to CSG, and we cannot be more pleased with this extension," said Brian Shepherd, Executive Vice President and Group President, CSG. "As Comcast continues to introduce new technologies, leading-edge products and innovative services, CSG is proud to continue the partnership to help Comcast deliver the world's best entertainment and online experience to their consumers. We are committed to continue to accelerate innovation across our platform."

Under this extended agreement, CSG will continue to provide billing and customer care support for Comcast's residential customers.

"We are pleased with this extension, and we look forward to continuing to work with CSG as we deliver exceptional customer experiences," said Rick Rioboli, Chief Information Officer, Comcast Cable.

CSG