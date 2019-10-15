CSG Rolls Its BSS Into the Cloud, With Help From AWS

Greenwood Village, Colo. -- CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) today introduced Ascendon Communications, the industry's first software-as-a-service (SaaS)-delivered, cloud-based business support systems (BSS) solution.

Built leveraging Amazon Web Services (AWS), Ascendon Communications is a multi-tenant solution that helps communications service providers (CSPs) retain and expand their customer base, increase revenues by accelerating the launch of new services, support new business model and offering innovation, and reduce costs through a cloud-based architecture.

Ascendon Communications, part of the company's Ascendon digital monetization solution suite, is delivered as a SaaS, cloud-based platform, so that providers can move purposefully toward modernizing front- and back-office systems, resulting in reduced operating costs associated with launching new digital services and entering new markets.

The next-generation, digital BSS solution spans omni-channel user experiences, product and offer catalogs, B2B2x offerings, order management, capture and decomposition, service activation, real-time rating and charging, billing and revenue management, and invoicing.

