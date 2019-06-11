& cplSiteName &
BT's Domingos on the Evolution of Network Monitoring

11/6/2019
At the Software-Driven Operations event in London, BT's OSS Senior Solution Architect Manager José Domingos talks to Heavy Reading's James Crawshaw about the use of open source code to develop the UK operator's latest network monitoring tools.
