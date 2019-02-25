& cplSiteName &

WOW Picks Nrby to Improve Field Ops

2/25/2019
NASHUA, NH -- Today Nrby, the only mobile workforce messaging platform powered by SmartPins, announced that broadband provider WOW! is deploying the Nrby platform in order to improve field operations efficiencies and become more proactive in asset maintenance. As a result of this implementaiton, WOW! is launching the Nrby mobile solution with its field technicians immediately in all of its markets, which include the states of Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida and South Carolina.

Nrby is developing multiple use cases for WOW! that are specifically focused on improving worker safety, plant maintenance, asset tracking and providing field technicians greater visibility into past and current plant maintenance data. There is an intended quick return on these use cases so the teams at WOW! can immediately become more proactive from a maintenance standpoint and more efficient in field operations.

Both companies expect the biggest efficiencies from the platform to impact WOW! in the following areas:

  • Reduction in outages / customer pain – by providing the ability to identify and repair potential outages, and identify and quickly report damage

  • Reduction in truck rolls / service calls – by giving field tech’s the ability to pinpoint CLI leakage in order to proactively roll and repair leaks, which reduces service calls and potential outages

  • Better Asset Management – gives WOW! the ability to create and view historical maintenance records from any mobile device, set actionable timers to proactively track and schedule maintenance, crowdsource, and collect asset details including location when not available

