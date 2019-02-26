Whale Cloud Supports Post Luxembourg's Digital Service Provider Transformation

BARCELONA -- Whale Cloud is pleased to announce that POST Luxembourg, the largest provider of postal and telecommunications services in Luxembourg has gone live with Whale Cloud’s ZSmart BSS suite for its consumer and business customers as the 1st phase of the transformation program. The business enablement platform aims to help POST Luxembourg streamline its pre-paid and post-paid mobile rating, charging and billing processes through a unified and end-to-end solution.

As the country's leading market provider of the telecommunications, POST Luxembourg is accelerating its journey of transforming into a Digital Service Provider. POST Luxembourg started its IT modernization as a significant milestone of the company’s comprehensive technical and cultural transformation to realize operational efficiency, reduce cost and provide the best customer experience.

The convergent and multi-tenancy ZSmart platform has enabled POST Luxembourg to improve overall business agility by operating in a single platform, provide 360 degree unified customer view, and shorten the time it takes for the launch of new offerings. The comprehensive platform also creates new opportunities for POST Luxembourg in the Business-to-Business (B2B) market, offering Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) services to different business entities.

“Thanks to the expertise of our teams and that of Whale Cloud, we have put in place an IT platform serving as a pillar for our digital strategy. ZSmart puts us in the position to design innovative products quicker and the advantage of having a single system to serve our mobile customers is a good motivator for our customer facing teams", said Pierre ZIMMER, deputy CEO, POST Luxembourg.

“Whale Cloud has been engaging in our own transformation and adapting our vision and portfolio to help our customers take the lead in the digital transformation journey. We feel so excited to provide guidance for POST Luxembourg on the path to a Digital Service Provider. Having built a nimble and secure IT infrastructure is just a beginning, we look forward to expanding our partnership with POST Luxembourg and creating innovative digital services to gain new competitive advantages”, said Jacky Chen Jiang, Senior Vice President, Europe and America Region, Whale Cloud.

Whale Cloud