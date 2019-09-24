U Mobile Overhauls Its BSS With Whale Cloud

KUALA LUMPUR -- U Mobile, the data-centric and award-winning telco, has signed a five-year contract with Whale Cloud, a global leading data intelligence technology company that is part of Alibaba group and important partner of Alibaba Cloud's software service ecosystem.

The appointment will see Whale Cloud migrate U Mobile’s Digital Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Billing & Charging systems onto a converged platform. Upon completion, the digital transformation exercise will ensure U Mobile is able to transform into a truly digital telco, one that is agile and ready to facilitate next generation of services that will be enabled by 5G technology.

During the signing, CEO of U Mobile, Wong Heang Tuck, highlighted, “U Mobile is delighted to have Whale Cloud as our partner for our digital transformation initiative as they have the relevant next generation IT Business Support Systems solutions that will facilitate our journey to becoming a truly digital telco. With their support, we are looking forward to becoming more organisationally agile, more equipped to tap on data to drive decisions, more rapid in detecting and meeting the demands of customers. In short, we are looking forward to delivering an improved digital customer experience.”

“Whale Cloud has been working with U Mobile for more than three years on its IT system. We’re very excited to extend and strengthen our partnership with U Mobile who will be the first Malaysian Operator to deploy Whale Cloud’s cutting edge BSS solution (known as ZSmart d-BEP). We believe it will help U Mobile to meet the ever-changing customer needs and better monetise their business in the digital era,” said Ben Zhou, CEO of Whale Cloud International. “This project proves the trust U Mobile has in Whale Cloud to deliver such large-scale digital transformation project. Whale Cloud will help U Mobile to explore IoT services with innovative digital technology in the 5G era. Moreover, Whale Cloud has planned to establish an international skill centre in Kuala Lumpur by the end of this year, integrating high-quality delivery resources to better serve its rapidly growing customer base in Malaysia and the APAC region.”

Whale Cloud