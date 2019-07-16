& cplSiteName &
The Telecoms.com Podcast: What Is Digital Transformation?

7/16/2019
We welcome special guest Jennifer Kyriakakis from digital commerce software vendor Matrixx this week, so Scott and Jamie spend the whole hour trying to work out what the hell 'digital' actually means in the telecoms environment. The three of them discuss best practice, why digital transformation is important and who, if anyone, is doing it well.

Download the audio on Soundcloud here: https://soundcloud.com/telecoms-podcast/what-is-digital-transformation and subscribe on all podcast platforms!

