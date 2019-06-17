& cplSiteName &
Video

The Critical Role of Assurance in 5G Monetization

6/17/2019
Mounir Ladki, CTO and President at MYCOM OSI, outlines the critical nature of real-time, AI/ML-powered operations in supporting the monetization of SLA-backed digital services. He discusses the role of integrated, cloud-native, real-time service assurance capability in helping CSPs transition from legacy, silo OSS/BSS towards a central, unified blueprint.
