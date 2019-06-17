|
The Critical Role of Assurance in 5G Monetization
6/17/2019
Mounir Ladki, CTO and President at MYCOM OSI, outlines the critical nature of real-time, AI/ML-powered operations in supporting the monetization of SLA-backed digital services. He discusses the role of integrated, cloud-native, real-time service assurance capability in helping CSPs transition from legacy, silo OSS/BSS towards a central, unified blueprint.
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT
|
Educational Resourcessponsor supplied content
Operator Strategies for 5G Transport: 2019 Heavy Reading Survey Heavy Reading White Paper and Verizon Case Study: TDM-to-IP/MPLS Migration with Circuit Emulation (CEM) eBook: Building the World’s First Fully Virtualized Network - How Rakuten Mobile is Doing it Use Case: Get Your Competitive Operational Edge from the Cloud White Paper: The Four Pillars of Service Edge Transformation
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1-2, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 2-22, 2019, Los Angeles, CA
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
November 5, 2019, London, England
November 7, 2019, London, UK
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
All Upcoming Live Events
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
Upcoming Webinars
June 20, 2019
Mobile Operators are the Key to Making Edge Real
June 26, 2019
How Cable Can Profit From the New Video Streaming Wars
July 18, 2019
Bracing for the 5G Era
August 15, 2019
Deploying Next Generation Passive Optical Networks
September 19, 2019
Bringing HDR video to Life
October 17, 2019
Automating the Cable Network
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
December 12, 2019
Virtualizing the Cable Architecture
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Huawei SingleFAN Pro Full-Fiber Access Network Reshapes Premium UHD & Cloud VR Service Experience
By Cao Changyang, Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
Do Mobile Network Operators Really Need a 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture?
By Affirmed Networks
SlideshowsScenes From Sprint's Big 5G Launch
More Slideshows
Infographics