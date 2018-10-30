MYCOM OSI Discusses Assurance Cloud News Wire Feed

Light Reading 10/30/2018 Comment (0) Login 50% 50% Tweet LONDON, UK -- MYCOM OSI, The Assurance Cloud Company™ and leading independent provider of Assurance, Automation and Analytics solutions to the world’s largest Communications Service Providers (CSPs), today announced details of its participation at the Light Reading conference Software Defined Operations & the Autonomous Network 2018, which takes place on 7th and 8th November in London, United Kingdom. Now in its fifth year, Software Defined Operations & the Autonomous Network 2018 is Light Reading’s flagship OSS event and the industry’s premier forum for discussing the impact of SDN and NFV on network operations. Under guidance of industry experts from Heavy Reading and Light Reading, the event brings together leading developers of OSS and automation technologies with leading communication service providers to share experiences and discuss future developments. As Platinum sponsor, MYCOM OSI’s program of activities at the conference includes: A keynote presentation by Mounir Ladki, President and CTO of MYCOM OSI, discussing its Assurance Cloud solutions and their implementation in Tier-1 CSPs

Participation in the panel discussion ‘Service assurance in cloud native 5G networks’, referencing its work at Three UK who are deploying the world’s first cloud-native core network, its recent participation in TM Forum 5G proof of concepts demonstrating closed loop assurance of 5G network slices, and its solution deployed to manage the 5G test network at the University of Surrey’s 5G Innovation Centre

Participation in the panel discussion ‘How CSPs are leveraging open APIs to make their networks more programmable’, referencing its adoption of TM Forum Open APIs and its role in the development of the TM Forum Open Digital Architecture (ODA) Subject matter experts from MYCOM OSI will also be available throughout the event to: Discuss experiences from leading CSP case studies on NFV/SDN Telco Cloud assurance – such as at Three UK, where MYCOM OSI is assuring the world’s first end-to-end Telco Cloud network – and for automated network operations – such as at one of the top 5 largest CSPs globally, where MYCOM OSI is automating up to 95% of its network quality management operations

Demonstrate its evolved solution for Assurance-Driven Closed Loop Automation across hybrid (physical and virtual) networks

Share how recent 5G Catalyst proof of concepts ‘5G Intelligent Service Planning and Optimization’ and ‘5G Intelligent Service Operations’ demonstrate closed loop assurance of 5G network slices, which is an essential pre-requisite to 5G monetization

Demonstrate its award-winning, cloud native Experience, Assurance & Analytics™ (EAA) suite of applications and outcome-based solutions

Discuss commercial options for its Assurance Cloud that meets CSPs Capex/Opex requirements through new subscription-based models

Discuss how it is helping Tier-1 CSPs with the specific steps required to transform their assurance investments to meet their strategic digital transformation journey

