MDS Global Lands Deal With Mexican MVNO

WARRINGTON, UK -- MDS Global Ltd, a leading BSS-as-a-Service provider today announced that, Mexican-based MVNE, Valor Agregado Digital, S.A. de C.V. (“VADSA”) has chosen MDS Global’s MVNO solution, VNOnDemand to facilitate the launch of an innovative MVNO in Mexico.

VADSA has recently signed a Mobile Wholesale Agreement with Altán Redes, Mexico’s first 700Mhz 4G-LTE Mobile Operator and will later this year launch an MVNO called Exis Telecom which will offer a real-time, wholly digital customer experience with content-based, application-based, and traditional voice and data packages. For a fully digital MVNO, VADSA want to overcome the challenges of targeting the consumer and business market segments using traditional pre-paid solutions or separate B2C/B2B stacks. Most of the customer engagement will be driven via a self-serve portal.

The full MVNO project, which includes web portals, mobile apps, BSS, online charging and core network components such as HSS, DPI and Voicemail, will be primed by MDS Global. It will initially support the Exis MVNO but is being implemented as a full MVNE platform to subsequently support other MVNOs in the Mexican market.

The solution will benefit the entire VADSA organisation, including marketing and service design, sales and on-boarding, customer and revenue management, operations, network management, and, most importantly, the end customers.

Business benefits of MDS Global’s VNOnDemand solution include:

The rapid launch of an MVNO into a competitive and fast-moving market.

A complete real-time and wholly digital customer experience.

Content-based and application-based service offerings as well as traditional voice/data packages.

Ability to target consumer and business segments using a single solution.