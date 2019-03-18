Matrixx Software Appoints New CTO

SARATOGA, Calif. -- MATRIXX Software, an innovation powerhouse committed to transforming global commerce, today announced it has named Marc Price as Global Chief Technology Officer (CTO). This key leadership appointment further strengthens the MATRIXX executive team as the company continues to innovate and grow worldwide.

Price joins MATRIXX from Openet where he served as CTO for the Americas. Before joining Openet, Price was a senior consultant for the AMS Telecommunications Industry Group, leading initiatives for software development, systems consulting and business development.

“MATRIXX is poised to lead the digital commerce revolution being ushered in with the advancement of cloud technology and the advent of 5G. I’m excited to join the team at such an important time to help accelerate MATRIXX’s global growth,” explains Price. “I am looking forward to working with the MATRIXX team to help scale the company, driving MATRIXX’s innovation to further accelerate our customers’ digital transformations.”

Price brings nearly three decades of experience to MATRIXX. He is recognized as a leading expert in telecommunications systems, working extensively with customers to define strategies and deploy world-class solutions involving charging, rating, billing, policy and analytics. He has helped some of the largest North American and European service providers achieve business success. In his role as the global CTO of MATRIXX, Price is responsible for the overall vision and technology strategy for software and solutions delivery. He works with the engineering, product management and services leadership team as well as the CEO to drive industry-leading technology. Price also spearheads strategic engagement with key customers and partners.

"Marc is a tremendous addition to MATRIXX’s executive leadership team. His experience will be invaluable as we continue to scale the company,” said Dave Labuda, founder and CEO of MATRIXX. “Marc’s vision and vast experience in the telecommunications market is renowned. He has played a leading role across three key eras in the telco market: the rise of competitive carriers; the establishment of the real time charging model; and the current process of digital transformation and subsequent move to hybrid clouds and IoT.”

In the last year MATRIXX has experienced accelerated growth and continued customer adoption including new Telco and IoT customers across Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific Rim. In addition, MATRIXX launched the first full stack, digital business support systems (BSS) deployment in the public cloud working with Google Cloud Platform and a Tier One North American operator. The company has also grown the footprint of its market leading MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform.

Built entirely from scratch, the multi-patented, award-winning MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform enables a digital-first reinvention of Telco BSS. It brings together traditionally separate network and IT functions into a single platform including product design and lifecycle management, customer engagement, service delivery and monetization. Built for digital, the MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform offers operators the agility and seamless scalability required to compete and win now and in the future.

Matrixx Software Inc.