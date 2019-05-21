Evergent, Synamedia Team on Video Monetization

SUNNYVALE & LONDON -- Evergent, market-leading provider of solutions for revenue and subscriber management, and Synamedia, the world’s largest independent video software provider, today announced their partnership for end-to-end video monetization and delivery.

The Evergent Revenue and Customer Management platform is now integrated with Synamedia’s Infinite platform to help their joint customers, which include some of the world’s largest telecommunication, media, and entertainment providers, to:

launch new direct-to-consumer (DTC) video services quickly,

reduce time to market for new offerings,