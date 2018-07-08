Dish Serves Up Bitcoin Cash Payment Option

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- DISH, the first subscription model pay-TV provider to accept Bitcoin beginning in 2014, today announced it has added Bitcoin Cash as a payment option and is now using BitPay, the largest global blockchain payments provider, as the payment processor for Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash transactions with customers.

DISH is migrating from its former payment processor to BitPay.

DISH customers can use Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash to pay for monthly subscriptions, as well as pay-per-view movies and events. As a push transaction, a DISH customer sends the exact amount of Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash needed to make one-time payments on mydish.com or DISH's Hopper DVR. BitPay exchanges payments to U.S. dollars at the moment of the transaction without cryptocurrency volatility risk.

"Our goal for DISH Network is a seamless transition to BitPay so all customers who are currently paying for services with Bitcoin continue to have the option to pay with Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash," said Sonny Singh, Chief Commercial Officer with BitPay. "Cryptocurrency is an increasingly popular way for consumers to make purchases online as it reduces credit card fraud and is cheaper for the merchants."

Dish Network LLC (Nasdaq: DISH)