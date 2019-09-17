& cplSiteName &

CSG Tackles Billing Errors & Invoice Inaccuracies

9/17/2019

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. -- Telecom carriers identify invoice dispute management as one of the primary pain points in their business today. It is estimated that an average of seven to 15 percent of all wholesale invoices contain billing errors or inaccuracies. Since most businesses manually process a significant number of telecommunications invoices each month, network operators of all sizes could be losing revenue as a result of incorrect billing.

Today, CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) announced the availability of its Dispute Reconciliation Management solution (DRM), which provides carriers with the tools and support to automate the reconciliation and dispute process.

DRM reduces or eliminates the cumbersome use of spreadsheets and manual processes to give carriers the ability to manage disputes efficiently. The solution empowers users to efficiently configure new invoice formats and use tailored workflows that integrate into their specific business processes.

CSG Dispute Reconciliation Management is part of the company's digital Wholesale suite of products and solutions. CSG is a leader in the BSS industry for wholesale market with a long-standing track record in disciplines including inter-carrier billing and settlement, digital partner management, trading, routing, service assurance and fraud protection. The company serves more than 300 operators and carriers worldwide -- including more than half of companies that make up the ITW Global Leaders Forum. CSG offers end-to-end capabilities for wholesale carriers as they continue to evolve from traditional service providers to digital service providers.

