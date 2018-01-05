& cplSiteName &

Charter Extends BSS Deal With Netcracker

5/1/2018
WALTHAM, Mass. -- Netcracker Technology announced today that Charter Communications has executed a long-term extension of its BSS and professional services relationship with Netcracker as part of its large-scale standardization program.

Charter, the second largest cable service provider in the United States which operates under the Spectrum brand, provides services to more than 25 million business and residential customers across the country. Following the acquisition of Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks in 2016, Charter is standardizing and simplifying core customer-facing services and processes across the combined business.

Netcracker’s BSS solution provides Charter with CRM, ordering and billing capabilities for approximately half of its expanded customer base. As part of the multiyear extension, Charter will continue to leverage Netcracker’s solution and services to reduce operating costs, support increasing customer demands for complex digital services, and improve and standardize customer-facing services and processes.

“Netcracker’s Revenue Management and CRM solutions give us the flexibility and functionality needed to deliver the best possible experience to our customers as they demand more digital services,” said Mike Ciszek, Senior Vice President of Billing Operations at Charter. “We will continue leveraging Netcracker’s offerings as a means to standardize core customer processes.”

“The cable market is rapidly evolving, with new expectations around the delivery of high-value digital services, increasingly personalized multiservice bundles, and more efficient customer interactions,” said Christopher Finn, General Manager of North America at Netcracker. “As one of the largest cable operators in the United States, these capabilities are of the utmost importance for Charter. We are excited to extend our relationship with Charter and help the company meet these mission-critical objectives.”

