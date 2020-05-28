AT&T inks Salesforce deal covering retail, marketing, online and more

DALLAS – Today, AT&T and Salesforce announced a multi-year strategic agreement to deliver entirely new connected experiences for AT&T's millions of customers. AT&T will deploy Salesforce Customer 360 to create a single view of every customer across every touchpoint—whether it happens in person at a storefront, over the phone, in a business setting or on any AT&T digital property. The announcement is part of AT&T's broader transformation to accelerate momentum in wireless, 5G, fiber-fed broadband and software-delivered entertainment.

It's essential to make it easier to provide customers with the products they want and service they value, thereby creating a winning customer experience at every touchpoint.

Salesforce's Customer 360 will enable AT&T to deliver highly-tailored customer experiences seamlessly across retail, marketing, online, business and more. AT&T will utilize Salesforce's entire portfolio of technology, including Sales Cloud and Service Cloud to empower their retail associates with a 360-degree view of every customer interaction; MuleSoft to connect their various back-end systems; Tableau to analyze data and better understand customers' preferences; Einstein to serve more intelligent and personalized recommendations and route support cases; and professional services, which when combined with Salesforce Customer 360, will accelerate AT&T's customer experience vision.

"AT&T is in the business of connecting customers to the world around them and to the premium content they love," said Jeff McElfresh, Chief Executive Officer, AT&T Communications. "Salesforce 360 will help us amplify the benefits of connectivity services for our customers and deliver the most highly-tailored and best cross-channel experience ever."

"AT&T is accelerating its move to a digital-first world with a vision to deliver the most amazing mobile, 5G and fiber broadband services, and an incredible, connected experience for its millions of customers across every touchpoint," said Marc Benioff, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Salesforce. "We are thrilled to power AT&T's digital transformation as it delivers more value and builds stronger relationships with every customer."

AT&T