& cplSiteName &

AT&T Expands Deal With Amdocs

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
11/12/2019

ST. LOUIS -- Amdocs (DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, and AT&T* (NYSE:T), are extending their collaboration to modernize and upgrade AT&T's digital business support systems under a multi-year managed services agreement.

This agreement supports AT&T's business transformation strategy. In addition to customer experience and digital enablement programs, the companies are expanding activities in strategic areas such as data analytics and security. The team will accelerate the implementation of DevOps to address business priorities and bring innovation to market in an agile manner.

"5G and the cloud will lead to new business and consumer applications we haven't even imagined yet, and developers and creators will look to us to help make those visions a reality," said Andre Fuetsch, EVP & Chief Technology Officer, AT&T. "As the ecosystem continues to expand, we need to provide a solid foundation to build on. Amdocs has been a strong collaborator for years, and we value their agility, technical expertise, and customer-centric approach."

"AT&T has always driven our industry forward, improving the way people live and work," said Shimie Hortig, group president, Americas at Amdocs. "We are very proud of our deep relationship spanning many decades and look forward to strengthening this relationship as the communications and media industry continues to innovate at an unprecedented pace."

Amdocs

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Related Stories
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Upcoming Live Events
November 14, 2019, Maritim Hotel, Berlin
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
5G Business Case Revisited
By Hayim Porat, CTO, ECI
Farms, Cows & 5G
By Cisco
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
France's Bike Fest Demands Tour de Force From Orange
More Slideshows