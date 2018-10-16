& cplSiteName &

OpenVault Gives ISPs More WiFi Visibility

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
10/16/2018
HOBOKEN, N.J. – OpenVault, a global provider of industry analytics and technology solutions for broadband operators, today announced a new product that significantly increases visibility into the connected devices on in-home WiFi networks and arms operators for the complexity of IoT environments.

OpenVault’s ACS WiFi Insider enables operators to address the growing challenges of household device topography and data usage behaviors as key factors impacting broadband experiences. The product extends operator visibility, diagnostics and control over modems and WiFi connected devices, resulting in optimized customer support, lower operating costs, reduced truck rolls and improved customer experience.

ACS WiFi Insider insights can maximize the value of the Revenue Accelerator, an OpenVault product announced earlier this year that helps operators identify subscribers that are candidates for faster broadband speeds based on several data attributes, including the number and types of IoT devices within their households. OpenVault will be showing ACS WiFi Insider, Revenue Accelerator and other products at the IoT World pavilion (Booth 2841, I5) at SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo October 23-25 at Atlanta’s Georgia World Congress Center.

OpenVault LLC

