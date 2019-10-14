Cujo AI, AirTies Broaden Their Data Deal

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., and ISTANBUL, Turkey -- CUJO AI, a global leader in the development and application of Artificial Intelligence to improve the security, control, and privacy of connected devices, and AirTies, the most widely deployed suppliers of managed Wi-Fi solutions to service providers globally, today announced that they are extending their strategic relationship. Specifically, AirTies' customers will have access to data from the CUJO AI-powered network analytics tool as part of AirTies Cloud, and conversely, CUJO AI customers will have access to AirTies' Wi-Fi data analytics as part of CUJO AI Lens.

CUJO AI Lens is an AI-powered analytics solution that gives service providers a dynamic and near real-time view into the way customers utilize their home network. Lens provides a GDPR-compliant solution that allows network operators to monitor and query CUJO AI generated data about connected devices and applications. AirTies Cloud is a flexible management platform that continuously optimizes the network and gives service providers real-time visibility into their subscribers' Wi-Fi performance, allowing remote diagnostics and troubleshooting.

With this new integration, AirTies Cloud will gain access to a richer set of device-level analytics – including exact device models, operating system of those devices, and application usage profiles – that will be used to enhance AirTies' Cloud steering profiles and algorithms. CUJO AI Lens will gain detailed information about Wi-Fi performance analytics, and mutual customers will have the option to deploy CUJO AI's premium security features on AirTies' Wi-Fi extenders.

