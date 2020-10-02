Amdocs Pulls Out of MWC 2020

ST. LOUIS -- Amdocs, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it is prioritizing the health and safety of its employees, customers and partners and will not attend the GSMA's Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 in Barcelona.

"In the face of the public health concern from the novel coronavirus, we are placing the highest priority on protecting the health of our employees, customers and partners. While we appreciate the precautionary measures put into place by the GSMA, we believe the safest option is not to attend MWC 2020 in Barcelona," said Shuky Sheffer, president and chief executive officer, Amdocs.

Amdocs intends to hold business meetings and workshops at our customers' offices to showcase the amdocsONE portfolio, including new 5G, cloud, monetization and media solutions.

