Amdocs posts record revenues of $1.05B in fiscal Q2

ST. LOUIS – Amdocs Limited today reported operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2020.
Revenue
Revenue for the second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $1,048 million, up $6 million sequentially from the first fiscal quarter of 2020 and up 2.8% as reported and 3.7% in constant currency as compared to last year's second fiscal quarter. Revenue for the second fiscal quarter of 2020 includes a negative impact from foreign currency movements of approximately $6 million relative to the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Revenue was slightly above the midpoint of Amdocs' guidance, adjusting for the negative impact of approximately $8 million of foreign currency movements relative to guidance.
Net Income and Earnings Per Share
The Company's GAAP net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was $127.0 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $124.3 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, in the prior fiscal year's second quarter. Net income on a non-GAAP basis was $145.7 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $147.0 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Non-GAAP net income excludes amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs, changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value, equity-based compensation expenses, net of related tax effects, in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 and in the second quarter of fiscal 2019.
Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Outlook
- Revenue of approximately $990-$1,040 million, assuming approximately $8 million sequential negative impact from foreign currency fluctuations as compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2020
- GAAP diluted EPS of approximately $0.81-$0.91
- Non-GAAP diluted EPS of approximately $1.00-$1.08, excluding amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs, changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value, and approximately $0.06-$0.08 per share of equity-based compensation expense, net of related tax effects
