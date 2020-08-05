Amdocs posts record revenues of $1.05B in fiscal Q2

ST. LOUIS – Amdocs Limited today reported operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Revenue

Revenue for the second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $1,048 million, up $6 million sequentially from the first fiscal quarter of 2020 and up 2.8% as reported and 3.7% in constant currency as compared to last year's second fiscal quarter. Revenue for the second fiscal quarter of 2020 includes a negative impact from foreign currency movements of approximately $6 million relative to the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Revenue was slightly above the midpoint of Amdocs' guidance, adjusting for the negative impact of approximately $8 million of foreign currency movements relative to guidance.

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

The Company's GAAP net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was $127.0 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $124.3 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, in the prior fiscal year's second quarter. Net income on a non-GAAP basis was $145.7 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $147.0 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Non-GAAP net income excludes amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs, changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value, equity-based compensation expenses, net of related tax effects, in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 and in the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Outlook

Revenue of approximately $990-$1,040 million, assuming approximately $8 million sequential negative impact from foreign currency fluctuations as compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2020

GAAP diluted EPS of approximately $0.81-$0.91

Non-GAAP diluted EPS of approximately $1.00-$1.08, excluding amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs, changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value, and approximately $0.06-$0.08 per share of equity-based compensation expense, net of related tax effects

